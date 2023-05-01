← Company Directory
ADT
    • About

    ADT Inc. is a security and automation company that provides solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers in the United States. It offers fire detection, video surveillance, access control systems, and monitored security and automation solutions. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to control their security systems, appliances, and other connected devices through their smartphones or touchscreen panels. ADT operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

    http://www.adt.com
    Website
    1874
    Year Founded
    22,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

