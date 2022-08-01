← Company Directory
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard Salaries

Activision Blizzard's salary ranges from $37,633 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Spain at the low-end to $294,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Activision Blizzard. Last updated: 3/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K

Video Game Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $225K
Recruiter
Median $119K

Accountant
$181K
Business Analyst
$136K
Chief of Staff
$179K
Data Analyst
$89.4K
Data Scientist
$37.6K
Financial Analyst
$142K
Human Resources
$74.4K
Management Consultant
$215K
Product Designer
$93.5K
Product Design Manager
$177K
Program Manager
$99.5K
Project Manager
$129K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79K
Software Engineering Manager
$294K
Technical Program Manager
$42.4K
UX Researcher
$82.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Activision Blizzard, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Activision Blizzard is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $294,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Activision Blizzard is $129,350.

