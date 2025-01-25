← Company Directory
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in United States at Activision Blizzard ranges from $69.7K to $95.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Activision Blizzard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$74.6K - $90.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$69.7K$74.6K$90.2K$95.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Activision Blizzard, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Activision Blizzard in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $95,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Activision Blizzard for the UX Researcher role in United States is $69,700.

