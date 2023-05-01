← Company Directory
Accurate Background
Accurate Background Salaries

Accurate Background's salary ranges from $151,499 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $174,125 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Accurate Background. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Accurate Background is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accurate Background is $162,812.

