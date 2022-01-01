Company Directory
Snap
Snap Salaries

Snap's salary ranges from $61,215 in total compensation per year for a Trust and Safety in Australia at the low-end to $1,472,985 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Snap. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $200K
L4 $395K
L5 $562K
L6 $733K
L7 $816K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
L3 $186K
L4 $364K
L5 $441K
Product Manager
L3 $274K
L4 $376K
L5 $537K
L6 $626K
L7 $809K

Software Engineering Manager
L5 $736K
L6 $666K
L7 $826K
L8 $1.47M
Technical Program Manager
L4 $305K
L5 $396K
L6 $520K
Sales
Median $235K

Account Executive

Account Manager

Product Designer
L3 $131K
L4 $289K
L6 $445K

UX Designer

Recruiter
L3 $146K
L4 $162K

Technical Recruiter

Marketing
L3 $182K
L4 $251K

Product Marketing Manager

Program Manager
Median $260K
Accountant
Median $150K

Technical Accountant

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $165K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $352K
Business Analyst
$90.5K
Business Development
$304K
Customer Service Operations
$79.9K
Data Analyst
$144K
Data Science Manager
$302K
Financial Analyst
$234K
Hardware Engineer
$144K
Legal
$120K
Management Consultant
$377K
Marketing Operations
$176K
Optical Engineer
$527K
Partner Manager
$643K
Product Design Manager
$570K
Project Manager
$98K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$159K
Trust and Safety
$61.2K
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (8.33% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

13%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 54% vests in the 1st-YR (4.50% monthly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)

  • 13% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Snap is Software Engineering Manager at the L8 level with a yearly total compensation of $1,472,985. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap is $302,575.

Other Resources