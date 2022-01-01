Company Directory
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Gym Discount

    1) Free Super Sport membership at 24 hour fitness. 2) $36.99 off monthly Equinox membership.

  • Health Insurance

    Anthem PPO 500, PPO 150, HSA 2800, Kaiser HMO(California only)

  • Life Insurance

    Basic Life insurance 100% company paid is 2x Base Salary. AD&D 100% company paid is 2x Base Salary. Both have max $1M. There are supplemental Life insurance employee can get for Employee, Spouse and Child.

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,100

    $1,100 per year contributed by employer. a) $1,100 for employee b) $2,200/yr for Employee plus one.

  • Maternity Leave

    28 weeks

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Pet Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

    Full dental coverage for employees and eligible dependents, plus an orthodontia benefit.

  • Vision Insurance

    Vision coverage, including frame and contact allowance and LASIK benefits.

  • Adoption Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $840

    $70 per month. Paid directly in paycheck rather than reimbursed.

  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg Freezing

  • Remote Work

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary Employer match 100% of the first 3% of the pay, and 50% of the next 2%.

