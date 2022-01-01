Company Directory
Airbnb

Airbnb Salaries

Airbnb's salary ranges from $33,473 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $836,108 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airbnb. Last updated: 9/4/2025

Airbnb logo

$57K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
G7 $186K
G8 $309K
G9 $443K
G10 $587K
G11 $836K

Android Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $224K
L4 $237K
L5 $345K
L6 $502K
L7 $827K
Product Manager
L4 $292K
L5 $434K
L6 $512K
L7 $724K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Product Designer
L6 $304K
L7 $201K
L8 $272K
L9 $406K
L10 $463K
L11 $706K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
M1 $602K
M2 $765K
Recruiter
G8 $189K
G9 $209K

Technical Recruiter

Technical Program Manager
L5 $349K
L6 $499K
Financial Analyst
Median $301K
Project Manager
Median $200K
Marketing
Median $300K
Program Manager
Median $330K
Business Analyst
Median $33.5K
Data Analyst
Median $157K
Legal
Median $275K

Legal Counsel

Sales
Median $100K
Data Science Manager
Median $620K
Administrative Assistant
Median $155K
Business Development
Median $130K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $230K
UX Researcher
Median $340K
Accountant
$190K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$349K
Business Operations Manager
$267K
Copywriter
$246K
Human Resources
$126K
Marketing Operations
$367K
Mechanical Engineer
$295K
People Operations
$402K
Product Design Manager
$348K
Revenue Operations
$266K
Sales Engineer
$71.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$117K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

35%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 35% vests in the 1st-YR (8.75% quarterly)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-YR (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (5.00% quarterly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-YR (3.75% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Airbnb, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airbnb is Software Engineer at the G11 level with a yearly total compensation of $836,108. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airbnb is $301,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Airbnb

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Opendoor
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources