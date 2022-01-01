Company Directory
Blackstone Salaries

Blackstone's salary ranges from $40,903 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $300,000 for a Venture Capitalist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blackstone. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Financial Analyst
Median $110K
Venture Capitalist
Median $300K

Associate

Analyst

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Product Manager
Median $155K
Data Analyst
Median $135K
Business Analyst
$40.9K
Business Development
$133K
Customer Success
$109K
Information Technologist (IT)
$139K
Investment Banker
$168K
Legal
$219K
Marketing
$199K
Project Manager
$48K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$136K
Software Engineering Manager
$207K
Solution Architect
$60.6K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Blackstone is Venture Capitalist with a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blackstone is $146,731.

