Company Directory
Prudential Financial
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Prudential Financial Salaries

Prudential Financial's salary ranges from $37,332 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Singapore at the low-end to $241,200 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Prudential Financial. Last updated: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Data Scientist
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Actuary
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Financial Analyst
Median $80K
Business Analyst
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Product Manager
Median $178K
Project Manager
Median $130K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K
Business Development
$110K
Data Analyst
$101K
Data Science Manager
$161K
Human Resources
$118K
Information Technologist (IT)
$177K
Investment Banker
$226K
Legal
$166K
Marketing Operations
$241K
Product Designer
Median $132K
Recruiter
Median $122K
Sales
$37.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$104K
Solution Architect
$117K
Technical Program Manager
$199K
Venture Capitalist
$109K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Prudential Financial is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Prudential Financial is $131,417.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Prudential Financial

Related Companies

  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.