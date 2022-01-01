Company Directory
Morgan Stanley Salaries

Morgan Stanley's salary ranges from $21,750 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $399,990 for a Hardware Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Morgan Stanley. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $21.8K
L4 $32.1K
L5 $59.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Investment Banker
Analyst $140K
Associate $239K
Vice President $330K
Business Analyst
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K

Data Scientist
L3 $131K
L4 $166K
L5 $247K

Quantitative Researcher

Financial Analyst
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $250K
Product Manager
L3 $177K
L4 $133K
L5 $180K
L6 $348K
Software Engineering Manager
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $68.7K
L6 $100K
Project Manager
L3 $127K
L4 $145K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Business Operations
Median $66.8K
Technical Program Manager
Median $191K
Accountant
Median $115K

Technical Accountant

Sales
Median $150K
Solution Architect
Median $265K

Data Architect

Human Resources
Median $160K
Legal
Median $187K
Venture Capitalist
Median $120K

Associate

Analyst

Marketing
Median $120K
Administrative Assistant
$99.5K
Business Operations Manager
$296K
Business Development
$92.5K
Customer Service
$50.1K
Customer Success
$49.2K
Data Analyst
$58.6K
Hardware Engineer
$400K
Management Consultant
Median $60K
Marketing Operations
$63.5K
Product Design Manager
$129K
Program Manager
$196K
Recruiter
$161K
Regulatory Affairs
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.6K
UX Researcher
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Morgan Stanley is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $399,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Morgan Stanley is $128,175.

