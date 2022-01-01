Company Directory
Comerica
Comerica Salaries

Comerica's salary ranges from $75,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $232,560 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Comerica. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
Median $88.8K
Software Engineer
Median $140K
Business Analyst
Median $75K

Data Scientist
$109K
Information Technologist (IT)
$167K
Product Manager
$233K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Solution Architect
$164K
Underwriter
$77.6K
The highest paying role reported at Comerica is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $232,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Comerica is $140,000.

