Company Directory
Capital One
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Capital One Salaries

Capital One's salary ranges from $46,000 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $523,333 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Capital One. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Eng $136K
Software Eng $154K
Senior Software Eng $173K
Lead Software Eng $211K
Senior Lead Software Eng $290K
Distinguished Eng $363K
Senior Distinguished Eng $461K

iOS Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Product Manager
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $133K
Principal Associate $126K
Manager $196K
Senior Manager $225K
Director $289K
Senior Director $386K
Vice President $523K
Business Analyst
Associate Business Analyst $115K
Business Analyst $119K
Principal Associate $125K
Master Business Analyst $177K
Lead Business Analyst $209K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Data Analyst
Median $120K
Software Engineering Manager
Manager $216K
Senior Manager $300K
Director $350K
Senior Director $470K
Data Scientist
Associate Data Scientist $136K
Data Scientist $150K
Principal Associate $173K
Master Data Scientist $210K
Lead Data Scientist $198K
Project Manager
Median $110K
Product Designer
Associate Product Designer $107K
Product Designer $113K
Principal Associate $144K

UX Designer

Mobile Designer

Financial Analyst
Median $120K

Risk Analyst

Fraud Analyst

Data Science Manager
Median $251K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $175K

Technology Risk Analyst

Human Resources
Median $110K
Technical Program Manager
Senior TPM $201K
Lead TPM $233K
Recruiter
Median $120K
Solution Architect
Median $265K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Venture Capitalist
Median $152K

Principal

Associate

Chief of Staff
Median $150K
Sales
Median $184K
Accountant
Median $100K

Technical Accountant

Management Consultant
Median $118K
Business Operations
Median $177K
Customer Service
Median $46K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $158K
Marketing
Median $77.3K
Program Manager
Median $65.8K
Senior Data Analyst
Median $124K
UX Researcher
Median $133K
Business Operations Manager
Median $90.5K
Investment Banker
Median $110K
Business Development
Median $136K
Marketing Operations
Median $96K
Administrative Assistant
$65.5K
Corporate Development
$166K
Customer Success
$181K
Data Engineer
Median $130K
Finance
Median $130K
Graphic Designer
$109K
Senior Data Engineer
Median $136K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Capital One, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Capital One là Quản Lý Sản Phẩm at the Vice President level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $523,333. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Capital One là $149,509.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Capital One

Related Companies

  • U.S. Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Prudential Financial
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • See all companies →

Other Resources