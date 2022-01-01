Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
PNC Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της PNC κυμαίνεται από $47,760 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $218,900 για έναν Νομικά στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της PNC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/27/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Μηχανικός Backend Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Διασφάλισης Ποιότητας (QA) Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Δεδομένων

Μηχανικός Αξιοπιστίας Συστημάτων

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
Median $105K
Διευθυντής Έργων
Median $90.5K
Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας
Median $75K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
Median $105K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
Median $116K
Επενδυτικός Τραπεζίτης
Median $144K
Πωλήσεις
Median $110K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
Median $123K
Λογιστής
$66.7K
Διοικητικός Βοηθός
$70.4K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$98.5K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$47.8K
Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων
$186K
Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
$206K
Νομικά
$219K
Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης
$49.2K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$75.4K
Μεσίτης Ακινήτων
$116K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$79.6K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$159K

Αρχιτέκτονας Δεδομένων

Αρχιτέκτονας Ασφάλειας Νέφους

Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$74.7K
Ερευνητής Εμπειρίας Χρήστη
$64.7K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην PNC είναι Νομικά at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $218,900. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην PNC είναι $102,856.

Άλλοι Πόροι

