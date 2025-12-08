Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
PNC
PNC Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης in United States στην PNC ανέρχεται σε $67K ανά year για C4. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της PNC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/8/2025

Μέση Συνολική Αποζημίωση

$44.6K - $53.9K
United States
Συνηθισμένο Εύρος
Δυνατό Εύρος
$41.7K$44.6K$53.9K$56.8K
Συνηθισμένο Εύρος
Δυνατό Εύρος
Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$67K
$65K
$0
$2K
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη PNC?

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης στην PNC in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $67,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην PNC για τον ρόλο Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης in United States είναι $41,650.

Άλλοι Πόροι

