Η αποζημίωση Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης in United States στην PNC ανέρχεται σε $67K ανά year για C4. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της PNC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/8/2025
Μέση Συνολική Αποζημίωση
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$67K
$65K
$0
$2K
