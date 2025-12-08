Η αποζημίωση Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής in United States στην PNC κυμαίνεται από $62.5K ανά year για C1 έως $113K ανά year για C3. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $95K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της PNC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/8/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
C1
$62.5K
$60K
$0
$2.5K
C2
$86.2K
$83.4K
$0
$2.8K
C3
$113K
$106K
$0
$7.3K
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
