Η αποζημίωση Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT) στην PNC ανέρχεται σε $85.3K ανά year για C2. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης ανέρχεται σε $116K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της PNC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/8/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$85.3K
$84.3K
$0
$1K
C3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
