Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance Salaries

Zurich Insurance's salary ranges from $38,982 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Spain at the low-end to $281,400 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zurich Insurance. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
Median $125K
Software Engineer
Median $135K
Business Analyst
$149K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#engineering

Data Science Manager
$224K
Financial Analyst
$251K
Human Resources
$96.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$43.7K
Investment Banker
$281K
Management Consultant
$149K
Product Designer
$62.3K
Product Manager
$170K
Program Manager
$161K
Project Manager
$130K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$66.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$218K
Solution Architect
$39K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zurich Insurance is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zurich Insurance is $141,924.

