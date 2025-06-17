← Company Directory
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at Zurich Insurance totals CHF 80.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zurich Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Zurich Insurance
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 80.8K
Level
Junior
Base
CHF 76.9K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 3.8K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Zurich Insurance?

CHF 137K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Zurich Insurance in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 177,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zurich Insurance for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 114,687.

Other Resources