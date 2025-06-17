← Company Directory
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Switzerland package at Zurich Insurance totals CHF 121K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zurich Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Zurich Insurance
Data Scientist
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 121K
Level
Senior
Base
CHF 121K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Zurich Insurance?

CHF 137K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Zurich Insurance in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 144,959. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zurich Insurance for the Data Scientist role in Switzerland is CHF 118,795.

