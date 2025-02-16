Software Engineer compensation in United States at Zscaler ranges from $154K per year for Software Engineer I to $418K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $248K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zscaler's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer I
$154K
$120K
$34K
$0
Software Engineer II
$181K
$146K
$35K
$0
Senior Software Engineer I
$195K
$150K
$36.8K
$8.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zscaler, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
