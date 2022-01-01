← Company Directory
Zalando
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zalando Salaries

Zalando's salary ranges from $32,793 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $267,040 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zalando. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
C4 $67.6K
C5 $59.9K
C6 $81.1K
C7 $101K
C8 $133K
SC1 $160K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Engineer

Product Manager
C6 $79.6K
C7 $100K
C8 $140K
SC1 $216K
Data Scientist
C6 $91.2K
C7 $117K
C8 $144K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Business Analyst
C6 $63.3K
C7 $82K
C8 $106K
Software Engineering Manager
C7 $112K
C8 $137K
SC1 $197K
Data Analyst
C6 $66.6K
C7 $84.9K
Product Designer
C7 $91.5K
C8 $122K

UX Designer

Marketing
C6 $58.8K
C7 $77.2K
Data Science Manager
Median $142K
Financial Analyst
Median $68.2K
Human Resources
Median $89.4K
Marketing Operations
Median $66.3K
Program Manager
Median $93.6K
Business Development
Median $90.4K
Recruiter
Median $65.1K
Administrative Assistant
$32.8K
Business Operations
$95.3K
Corporate Development
$97.4K
Customer Service
$100K
Information Technologist (IT)
$119K
Product Design Manager
$267K
Project Manager
$76.5K
Sales
$73.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$113K
Technical Program Manager
$93.6K
UX Researcher
$86.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zalando is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $267,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando is $93,618.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zalando

Related Companies

  • ABOUT YOU
  • Jane
  • Zappos.com
  • Tradesy
  • Touch of Modern
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources