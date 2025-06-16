← Company Directory
Zalando
Zalando Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Germany at Zalando ranges from €72.3K per year for C6 to €183K per year for SC1. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zalando's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C6
Product Manager
€72.3K
€71.4K
€963.5
€0
C7
Senior Product Manager
€89.7K
€89.3K
€111.8
€291.8
C8
Principal Product Manager
€128K
€112K
€15.4K
€157.3
SC1
Head
€183K
€141K
€41.8K
€0
€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Zalando in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €182,893. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando for the Product Manager role in Germany is €104,019.

Other Resources