Marketing compensation in Germany at Zalando ranges from €53.5K per year for C6 to €70.2K per year for C7. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €70.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zalando's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
C5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
C6
€53.5K
€52.5K
€0
€969
C7
€70.2K
€70.2K
€0
€0
No salaries found
At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)