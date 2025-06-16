← Company Directory
Zalando
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Zalando Product Design Manager Salaries

The median Product Design Manager compensation in Germany package at Zalando totals €134K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zalando's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Zalando
Product Design Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€134K
Level
C8
Base
€108K
Stock (/yr)
€26K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Zalando?

€145K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Zalando in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €243,959. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando for the Product Design Manager role in Germany is €134,407.

