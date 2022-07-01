← Company Directory
Yorktel
    Yorktel is a leading global provider of IT managed services for Commercial Enterprise and Public Sector customers. Today, Yorktel manages thousands of devices and is the only partner to offer a truly end-to-end Modern Workplace as a Service, from telephony to video conferencing, and AV integration of simple work-from-home devices to complex collaboration systems in conference rooms. Founded in 1985 and with offices throughout the US and EMEA, Yorktel increases productivity by enabling customers to successfully integrate secure and reliable communications into their operations - from consulting and system monitoring, to webcasting and staffing. Yorktel designs, integrates, manages and supports system-wide collaboration solutions to efficiently meet the challenges placed upon organizations to manage their hybrid-work environment.

    http://www.yorktel.com
    1985
    420
    $50M-$100M
