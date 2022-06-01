← Company Directory
Xometry
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Xometry Salaries

Xometry's salary ranges from $26,441 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Serbia at the low-end to $195,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Xometry. Last updated: 4/28/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $135K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $195K
Product Designer
$114K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

55 51
55 51
Recruiter
$26.4K
Sales
$61.7K
UX Researcher
$170K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Xometry is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $195,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xometry is $124,713.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Xometry

Related Companies

  • 2U
  • Echo Global Logistics
  • CME Group
  • Tradeweb
  • Chubb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources