Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Salaries

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's median salary is $79,435 for a Data Analyst . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Data Analyst
$79.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $79,435. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $79,435.

