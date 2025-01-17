← Company Directory
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United States at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ranges from $65.6K to $93.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

$74.3K - $84.6K
$65.6K$74.3K$84.6K$93.3K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $93,267. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for the Data Analyst role in United States is $65,603.

