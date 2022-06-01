← Company Directory
Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Salaries

Caesars Entertainment's salary ranges from $41,808 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $205,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Caesars Entertainment. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $205K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $192K
Accountant
$41.8K

Business Analyst
$65.7K
Data Analyst
$101K
Data Scientist
$141K
Human Resources
$56.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$142K
Marketing
$64.7K
Product Designer
$104K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
Solution Architect
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Caesars Entertainment is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Caesars Entertainment is $105,109.

