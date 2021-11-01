Company Directory
MGM Resorts International
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MGM Resorts International Salaries

MGM Resorts International's salary ranges from $46,424 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Malta at the low-end to $386,925 for a Revenue Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MGM Resorts International. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $91K
Administrative Assistant
$46.6K
Customer Service
$47.8K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

830 participants

18 26View Results
Data Analyst
$70K
Data Scientist
$104K
Human Resources
$112K
Information Technologist (IT)
$52.3K
Marketing
$46.4K
Product Designer
$279K
Product Manager
$167K
Project Manager
$79.6K
Revenue Operations
$387K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$70.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$91.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MGM Resorts International is Revenue Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $386,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MGM Resorts International is $85,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MGM Resorts International

Related Companies

  • Hilton
  • Vacasa
  • Marriott
  • Carnival
  • Hertz
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources