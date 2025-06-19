Software Engineer compensation in United States at Workiva ranges from $98.6K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $167K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Workiva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$98.6K
$97.4K
$1.3K
$0
Software Engineer
$116K
$106K
$3K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer
$167K
$146K
$11.4K
$9.4K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Workiva, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title