Software Engineer compensation in United States at West Monroe ranges from $97K per year for L1 to $227K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $142K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for West Monroe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$97K
$94.6K
$0
$2.4K
L2
$111K
$107K
$0
$4.3K
L3
$138K
$133K
$0
$4.8K
L4
$154K
$147K
$0
$7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
