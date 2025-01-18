Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at West Monroe ranges from $100K per year for L1 to $227K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $193K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for West Monroe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$100K
$97.6K
$0
$2.8K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$146K
$141K
$0
$5.4K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
