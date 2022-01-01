← Company Directory
MassMutual
MassMutual Salaries

MassMutual's salary ranges from $71,514 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $207,000 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MassMutual. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $207K

Data Architect

Product Manager
Median $150K
Data Scientist
Median $162K
Actuary
$144K
Business Analyst
$140K
Data Analyst
$156K
Marketing
$156K
Product Designer
$102K
Project Manager
$98.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$71.5K
Technical Program Manager
$119K
Technical Writer
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MassMutual is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $207,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MassMutual is $150,000.

