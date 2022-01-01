← Company Directory
Oportun
Oportun Salaries

Oportun's salary ranges from $48,857 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager in India at the low-end to $308,450 for a Accountant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Oportun. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $266K
Data Scientist
Median $160K
Accountant
$308K

Business Analyst
$129K
Data Science Manager
$48.9K
Human Resources
$249K
Information Technologist (IT)
$203K
Legal
$232K
Product Designer
$224K
Software Engineer
$82.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$291K
Solution Architect
$249K
UX Researcher
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Oportun is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $308,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Oportun is $223,875.

