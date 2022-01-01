← Company Directory
MassMutual
Work Here? Claim Your Company

MassMutual Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $8,514

Unique To MassMutual
  • Pension Plan

    The pay credit percentage is based on age and years of service. Employees become fully vested after completing three years of service.

  • Retiree Health Reimbursement Arrangement

    An account is established for employees beginning at age 45 (or upon hire, if already age 45 or older). MassMutual applies a monthly credit of $208.34 (up to $2,500.08 per year) — and interest — to the account.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Cigna Open Access Plus (OAP) network

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Employee Assistance Program

    This benefit includes up to six free face-to-face visits per issue per year; one free 30-minute consultation with an attorney per issue per year.

  • Life Insurance

    1x base pay, up to $200K

  • Disability Insurance

    STD: up to 26 weeks, 100% coverage for the first 10 weeks, 60% thereafter. LTD: 50% of base pay.

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    19 days

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

    f Cigna Dental coverage.

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through EyeMed Vision Care.

  • Maternity Leave

    18 weeks

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Surrogacy Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

    Progyny (including coverage for IUI, IVF, egg freezing, and more).

  • Bereavement Leave

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Eligible employees must receive a grade C or better for all courses, degrees or professional designations.

  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Financial Counseling

    Company-provided financial counseling services are free of charge for MassMutual employees and their spouses or domestic partners.

  • Caregiver Leave

    Up to 80 hours of continuous or intermittent leave to care for a loved one.

  • Donation Match

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for MassMutual

    Related Companies

    • TD Ameritrade
    • New York Life Insurance
    • Vista Equity Partners
    • Figure
    • Oportun
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources