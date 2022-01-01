Health Insurance Cigna Open Access Plus (OAP) network

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program This benefit includes up to six free face-to-face visits per issue per year; one free 30-minute consultation with an attorney per issue per year.

Life Insurance 1x base pay, up to $200k

Disability Insurance STD: up to 26 weeks, 100% coverage for the first 10 weeks, 60% thereafter. LTD: 50% of base pay.

Roth 401k Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary

Sick Time 5 days

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 19 days

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Unique Perk Pension Plan - The pay credit percentage is based on age and years of service. Employees become fully vested after completing three years of service.

Unique Perk Financial Counseling - Company-provided financial counseling services are free of charge for MassMutual employees and their spouses or domestic partners.

Unique Perk Retiree Health Reimbursement Arrangement - An account is established for employees beginning at age 45 (or upon hire, if already age 45 or older). MassMutual applies a monthly credit of $208.34 (up to $2,500.08 per year) — and interest — to the account.

Unique Perk Caregiver Leave - Up to 80 hours of continuous or intermittent leave to care for a loved one.

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement Eligible employees must receive a grade C or better for all courses, degrees or professional designations.

Donation Match Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Surrogacy Assistance Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Progyny (including coverage for IUI, IVF, egg freezing, and more).

Bereavement Leave Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance f Cigna Dental coverage.

Vision Insurance Offered through EyeMed Vision Care.