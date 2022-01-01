← Company Directory
West Monroe
Work Here? Claim Your Company

West Monroe Salaries

West Monroe's salary ranges from $84,420 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $231,150 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of West Monroe. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $97K
L2 $111K
L3 $139K
L4 $154K
L5 $227K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Management Consultant
Consultant $93.8K
Experienced Consultant $96.3K
Product Manager
Median $105K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Designer
Median $124K

UX Designer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $150K
Data Science Manager
$203K
Data Scientist
$93.5K
Human Resources
$84.4K
Marketing
$219K
Program Manager
$231K
Project Manager
$153K
Recruiter
$224K
Technical Program Manager
$188K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at West Monroe is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at West Monroe is $144,560.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for West Monroe

Related Companies

  • New York Life Insurance
  • MassMutual
  • Figure
  • Rivet
  • GTS
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources