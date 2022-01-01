← Company Directory
Weave
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Weave Salaries

Weave's salary ranges from $26,178 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $206,331 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Weave. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L2 $26.2K
L3 $45.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $119K
Business Analyst
$111K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Customer Service
$36.7K
Product Designer
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$206K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Weave, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Weave is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,331. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Weave is $102,485.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Weave

Related Companies

  • Rapid7
  • Digital Realty
  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources