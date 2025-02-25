Software Engineer compensation in India at Weave ranges from ₹2.24M per year for L2 to ₹3.85M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Weave's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹2.24M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹21.4K
L3
₹3.85M
₹2.87M
₹974K
₹5.1K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Weave, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
