Weave
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Weave Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in United States at Weave totals $100K per year for L2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Weave's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$95.8K - $109K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$83.4K$95.8K$109K$122K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$96.7K
$333
$3K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Weave, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Weave in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $121,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Weave for the Product Designer role in United States is $83,430.

