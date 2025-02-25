All Product Designer Salaries
Product Designer compensation in United States at Weave totals $100K per year for L2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Weave's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$96.7K
$333
$3K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Weave, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)