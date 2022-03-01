← Company Directory
Wargaming
Wargaming Salaries

Wargaming's salary ranges from $19,432 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in Russia at the low-end to $109,629 for a UX Researcher in Cyprus at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wargaming. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $69.6K

Video Game Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $105K
Data Analyst
$46K

Data Scientist
$81.4K
Graphic Designer
$19.4K
Marketing
$49.7K
Marketing Operations
$27.6K
Project Manager
$75.9K
Solution Architect
$86.7K
Technical Program Manager
$42.9K
Technical Writer
$35.1K
UX Researcher
$110K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wargaming is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,629. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wargaming is $59,654.

