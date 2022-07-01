← Company Directory
VGW
VGW Salaries

VGW's salary ranges from $93,443 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Australia at the low-end to $167,160 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VGW. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Software Engineer
Median $93.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
$167K
Product Manager
$107K

Software Engineering Manager
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VGW is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VGW is $133,026.

