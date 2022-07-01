← Company Directory
VGW
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about VGW that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Pioneering the online social gaming experience. VGW started in 2010 in Perth, Australia with the vision of creating a virtual world with a focus on gaming and entertainment. After a few early iterations and continuous development, Chumba Casino was launched in 2012. Our Founder (Laurence Escalante) and a small team of innovative developers succeeded in incorporating our patented sweepstakes functionality into our casino gaming platform.Since then, Chumba Casino has grown into a leading social gaming provider offering players a broad range of fun and engaging games. What started as a slots-only offering has grown to include a number of table games including black-jack and roulette.In late 2016 we launched Global Poker – an online poker room based on VGW’s proprietary and patented sweepstake technology and are proud to claim is now the largest poker room in the United States. VGW is a diverse company which believes in a work hard / play hard ethos. We now have over 700 of the world's best developers, designers, analysts and marketing professionals, with offices in Perth, Malta, Sydney, Manila, Toronto, and San Francisco.

    http://www.vgw.co
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    400
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for VGW

    Related Companies

    • miHoYo
    • Wargaming
    • Playrix
    • Hi-Rez Studios
    • Bethesda Game Studios
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources