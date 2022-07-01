Pioneering the online social gaming experience. VGW started in 2010 in Perth, Australia with the vision of creating a virtual world with a focus on gaming and entertainment. After a few early iterations and continuous development, Chumba Casino was launched in 2012. Our Founder (Laurence Escalante) and a small team of innovative developers succeeded in incorporating our patented sweepstakes functionality into our casino gaming platform.Since then, Chumba Casino has grown into a leading social gaming provider offering players a broad range of fun and engaging games. What started as a slots-only offering has grown to include a number of table games including black-jack and roulette.In late 2016 we launched Global Poker – an online poker room based on VGW’s proprietary and patented sweepstake technology and are proud to claim is now the largest poker room in the United States. VGW is a diverse company which believes in a work hard / play hard ethos. We now have over 700 of the world's best developers, designers, analysts and marketing professionals, with offices in Perth, Malta, Sydney, Manila, Toronto, and San Francisco.