Wargaming
Wargaming Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Lithuania package at Wargaming totals €88K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wargaming's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Wargaming
Software Engineering Manager
Vilnius, VL, Lithuania
Total per year
€88K
Level
-
Base
€82.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€5.6K
Years at company
11 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Wargaming?

€147K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Wargaming in Lithuania sits at a yearly total compensation of €142,692. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wargaming for the Software Engineering Manager role in Lithuania is €92,656.

Other Resources