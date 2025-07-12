Company Directory
Vonage
Vonage Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Israel package at Vonage totals ₪515K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vonage's total compensation packages.

Senior Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪515K
Level
P4
Base
₪445K
Stock (/yr)
₪35.1K
Bonus
₪35.1K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Vonage?

₪562K

Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Vonage, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Vonage in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪852,733. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vonage for the Product Manager role in Israel is ₪515,049.

Other Resources