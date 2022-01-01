Vonage Salaries

Vonage's salary ranges from $124,104 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $146,696 for a Product Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vonage. Last updated: 1/23/2025
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Vonage, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)
