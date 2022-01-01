← Company Directory
Vonage
Vonage Salaries

Vonage's salary ranges from $124,104 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $146,696 for a Product Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vonage. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $129K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $147K
Software Engineering Manager
$126K

Solution Architect
$124K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Vonage, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.50% semi-annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vonage is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $146,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vonage is $127,541.

