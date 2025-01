Free Lunch 3 days a week

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Sick Time 15 days

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,800 per year

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 60 days

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 25 days

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Tuition Reimbursement Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Health Insurance Medical insurance plans available through AETNA (PPO, HDHP)

Dental Insurance Guardian (PPO)

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Unique Perk Vital complimentary product program

Pet Friendly Workplace May vary based on role duties and location