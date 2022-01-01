Short-Term Disability: There is a waiting period of five working days. Long-Term Disability: After 26 weeks of a qualified short-term disability leave, employees are eligible to apply for Long Term Disability (LTD) Benefits. If approved for LTD, the benefit is 60% of your base salary to a monthly maximum of $15,000. Employees are enrolled in the Long Term Disability Program on the first of the month following 90 days of employment.