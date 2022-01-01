← Company Directory
Verint
Verint Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x Base Salary

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

    Aetna (4 different plan options: Choice POS, HealthFund with HRA, High Deductible Health Plan HSA, High Deductible Health Plan PPO)

  • Life Insurance

    2x Base Salary

  • Paternity Leave

    2 weeks

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term Disability: There is a waiting period of five working days. Long-Term Disability: After 26 weeks of a qualified short-term disability leave, employees are eligible to apply for Long Term Disability (LTD) Benefits. If approved for LTD, the benefit is 60% of your base salary to a monthly maximum of $15,000. Employees are enrolled in the Long Term Disability Program on the first of the month following 90 days of employment.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    $0 per year contributed by employer

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

    50% of eligible compensation deferred (not to exceed $2,000). Employee has to stay employed until Dec 31st to receive match in the next year Q1.

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    The Company will reimburse full time employees up to a maximum of $5,250 (for undergraduate or graduate degree granting courses) per calendar year for all approved courses, subject to limitations.

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus

