Verint Salaries

Verint's salary ranges from $2,660 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Philippines at the low-end to $453,720 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verint. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $81.6K
Data Scientist
$111K
Management Consultant
$157K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Marketing
$191K
Partner Manager
$156K
Product Manager
$123K
Project Manager
$39.9K
Sales
$272K
Software Engineering Manager
$454K
Solution Architect
$2.7K
Technical Program Manager
$120K
Technical Writer
$69.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Verint is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $453,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verint is $121,549.

