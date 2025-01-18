Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Verily ranges from $183K per year for L3 to $325K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $239K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verily's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$183K
$132K
$30.8K
$20.5K
L4
$237K
$159K
$50.1K
$27.5K
L5
$325K
$196K
$98.7K
$30.4K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
50%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
At Verily, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)